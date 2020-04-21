Joseph Mukan has assumed duties as the 41st Commissioner of Police in Rivers State following a recent redeployment to the state.

Mukan took over from Mustapha Dandaura, who was on Friday redeployed to the Police Headquarters in Abuja as Provost.

The Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, announced this in a statement on Monday in Port Harcourt.

According to Omoni, the new Police Commissioner was until his redeployment to Rivers State the Commissioner of Police in-charge of Airport Command, Lagos.

He said: “The new CP was appointed on March 15, 1988 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

“He hails from Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau state and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree (B.A Hons) in History, from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

“Mukan has attended various professional courses both home and abroad, including obtaining certificate in Diplomatic Protection from the American International Law Enforcement Academy, Washington DC.”

Omoni said the new CP has served the police in various capacities, including his recent postings as CP Bayelsa Command and CP Airport Command, Lagos.

The police spokesman said the CP is a versatile Police Officer with impeccable track records in crime fighting.

He said: “CP Mukan assures the people that he would serve them with humility and integrity and promised to rekindle the people’s confidence in the police.

“He is committed to reposition the Command for efficiency and productivity, with special attention on the respect of citizens’ fundamental human rights.

“CP Mukan is appealing to residents to continue to see the police as their own by cooperating with the command through information sharing, among others.”