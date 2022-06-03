MTV Movie and TV Awards, BBNaija Reunion, best of entertainment on DStv

As we sail into the month of June, we are rest assured to get the most trailblazing content like never before from DStv.

From returning shows like BBNaija Reunion to brand new telenovelas, it looks like this month is going to be a really good one!

What happens when eight single women and eight single men attempt to find true love while working together to survive the elements and each other on an unforgettable island paradise. Don’t miss “Naked and Afraid of Love” premiering June 7 at 8pm showing on TLC (DStv channel 135).

An African adaptation of an international series most times is what we want to see as Bettina, a smart, kind-hearted young woman who has always dreamed of being in the fashion publishing business. Though she is hard-working and passionate, her dream has to date been thwarted by one thing. This is one you cannot miss as “U Bettina Wethu” premieres June 6 at 5pm on BET (DStv channel 129).

Do something about those busy schedules because the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion is back again. Watch how the previous housemates from the last season unravel a bunch of issues in this season of the Reunion premiering June 2nd, showing weekdays on Africa Magic Urban at 9pm and Africa Magic Family at 9:30pm (DStv channel 153 & 154).

The countdown to the “MTV Movie and TV Awards” is currently on! As we all know, this award is greatly anticipated and is definitely an award you can’t afford to miss showing Monday, June 6th on MTV at 1am (DStv channel 130).

Love definitely doesn’t end, no matter the situation. It’s an endless love journey between Lola and Andres so tune in to catch up on one of the most interesting love stories: “My Heart Beats for Lola,” showing daily at 2:20pm on Telemundo (DStv channel 118).

