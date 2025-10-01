MTN’s Ikenna-Emeka, Aina, Goodluck win big at Edge Awards

The 2025 Edge Awards became a defining moment for MTN Nigeria as three of its executives stood out for their exceptional contributions to marketing and communications.

Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, Chief Marketing Officer, was honoured as Brand Personality of the Year; Funso Aina, Senior Manager, External Relations, was recognised as Outstanding Public Relations and Corporate Communications Personality of the Decade; and Lakinbofa Goodluck, Public Relations Manager, received the award for Outstanding Public Relations Personality of the Decade.

Their triumphs came alongside MTN Nigeria itself being honoured as Brand of the Year, creating a sweep of awards that reflected both corporate strength and individual excellence.

For those who know their stories, the accolades were not just trophies but reflections of years of resilience, vision, and leadership that have shaped MTN Nigeria and the broader industry.

Ikenna-Emeka has spent more than two decades building a reputation as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished business leaders.

Before her appointment as Chief Marketing Officer, she served as MTN Nigeria’s Chief Broadband Officer, where her leadership grew the company’s fixed broadband subscriber base to over three million.

With a career spanning telecommunications, logistics, and education, she has consistently brought innovation into the markets she serves.

A Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria and Institute of Sales and Marketing Management of Nigeria, Ikenna-Emeka also holds an MBA in General Management from the University of Manchester and is pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration at Cranfield University in the United Kingdom.

Beyond the boardroom, she is a passionate advocate for women in leadership and talent development, co-founding the OIE Hub, a mentoring and coaching platform.

Her recognition as Brand Personality of the Year reflects her ability to combine strategic foresight with human-centred leadership.

If Ikenna-Emeka represents the visionary force of marketing, Aina embodies the steady hand of communications.

With over 28 years of experience across journalism, cultural diplomacy, and corporate leadership, he has long been regarded as one of Nigeria’s foremost communications professionals.

Before joining MTN Nigeria in 2009, Aina built a distinguished career in journalism, serving as Punch Newspaper’s Chief Correspondent at the Presidential Villa, a member of its Editorial Board, and later Assistant Editor at The Nation.

His work earned him global recognition, including a fellowship with the Commonwealth Press Union in London and participation in the US State Department’s International Visitors’ Programme.

At MTN Nigeria, he has consistently demonstrated how communications can be leveraged as a driver of strategy.

Aina’s award for Outstanding Public Relations and Corporate Communications Personality of the Decade recognises a legacy defined by rigour, consistency, and impact.

In the same vein, Goodluck represents the new generation of corporate communications leadership.

With over seven years at MTN Nigeria, his rise from PR Advisor to PR Manager reflects both his technical expertise and his capacity for strategic thinking.

Known for his evidence-based and future-facing approach, Goodluck has spearheaded campaigns that derive reputational value from MTN Foundation’s social investments, led proactive media listening to anticipate crises, and developed crisis management strategies that safeguarded MTN’s reputation.

He was instrumental in PR strategies that contributed to MTN Nigeria becoming the first trillion-naira company in Nigeria in 2018.

Beyond MTN, he also teaches as Adjunct Faculty at the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, mentoring the next generation of professionals.

His recognition as Outstanding Public Relations Personality of the Decade is a reflection of his clear-headed, layered, and empathetic approach to communication.

Goodluck reflected: “Every campaign is more than visibility, it is a narrative of trust.

“These awards validate our approach of aligning communication with the company’s broader purpose.”

Together, the wins of Ikenna-Emeka, Aina, and Goodluck highlight MTN Nigeria’s culture of leadership.

The firm has long distinguished itself not only as Africa’s largest telco but also as a talent powerhouse, producing some of the most influential voices in the industry.

According to its 2024 Annual Report, MTN Nigeria maintains near gender balance at executive management level, with 47 percent women and 53 percent men, and continues to invest in its people, with 374 employees benefitting from leadership development programmes in 2024 and 82 high-potential staff advancing through the Aspire Leadership Programme.

As the applause faded at the Balmoral Event Hall of Lagos Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, the significance of the evening was unmistakable.

For MTN Nigeria, winning Brand of the Year was a corporate milestone.

For Ikenna-Emeka, Aina, and Goodluck, their honours were affirmations of careers defined by excellence and vision.

And for the industry, their recognition was a reminder that behind every strong brand are leaders whose stories inspire the next generation.