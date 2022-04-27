MTN, PAU to unveil innovation programme

MTN Nigeria and Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) have announced the unveiling of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MTN MIP), to be run by the School of Media and Communication (SMC).

The Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, said that the six-month, fully funded fellowship for Nigerian media practitioners was designed to support the sustainable development of the nation’s changing media landscape.

Toriola explained at the event tagged ‘Brunch with Karl’ that the fellowship was open to media practitioners across the spectrum, including print, electronic, online platforms and social media content creators.

He said that the course was designed to give participants a greater understanding of Nigeria’s technology sector and the nexus between media and technology.

According to him, it will also leave participants better able to adapt to changing realities.

Toriola added fellows would have access to professional resources and mentorship from the SMC faculty.

“We are driven by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected world driving accelerated growth by leading digital solutions for Nigeria’s progress.

‘’Against this backdrop, the media landscape continues changing at remarkable speeds, boosted by new technologies.

‘’Thus, it is only fitting that we support developments in the Nigerian media space with our infrastructure and enable capacity building initiatives to enable innovation in media practice.

“It’s a delight to partner with Pan-Atlantic University, who, through their expertise, have contributed to the professional development of the media industry, not only in Nigeria but across Africa,” Toriola said.

Vice Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University, Prof. Enase Okonedo, said the School of Media and Communication was established to train professionals to uphold the highest intellectual, ethical and professional values.

“The MTN Media Innovation Programme could not have come at a better time for Nigerian media practitioners to imbibe these pertinent values,” Okonedo said.

The VC said that the course, fully sponsored by MTN Nigeria, would be available 20 successful applicants yearly, for three years.

According to her, interested media practitioners could visit https://smc.edu.ng/mtnmip/ to apply.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Dean SMC, Dr Mike Okolo, said that the MIP would shape the media landscape in the next 10 to 15 years.

Okolo said that the MIP would help to bridge the digital gaps between in the media landscape.

“It’s better to be proactive when it comes to technology than to be reactive,” he said.

MTN Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest providers of communications services, connecting 68.5 million people in communities, across the country and the world. NAN