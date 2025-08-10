MTN Nigeria rewards customer loyalty in Mega Billion Promo

Amid rising costs, MTN’s Mega Billion Promo offers a moment of celebration and connection, reminding Nigerians that value and excitement can still be part of their mobile experience.

While it is not positioned as a solution to economic challenges, the initiative is a way of showing appreciation and fostering meaningful engagement at a time when it matters most — saying thank you, bringing delight, and rewarding customers as they navigate a more challenging financial landscape.

Economic indicators show that household expenses have continued to rise.

Nigeria’s headline inflation stood at 24.48 percent in January and eased to 23.18 percent in February, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Food, fuel, and transport costs have also seen upward adjustments in recent months, prompting many Nigerians to be more mindful of their spending.

Although recent telecom tariff adjustments sparked concern from labour unions, many industry observers point out that prices in the sector had stayed flat for over a decade, even as wider economic conditions worsened.

Today’s price shifts come alongside broader increases in essential goods and services that are reshaping daily life across the country.

In this context, the promo delivers real cash prizes to subscribers at no extra cost and has already rewarded over 1,500 Nigerians with more than N290 million in total winnings.

According to the company, it reaffirms MTN’s commitment to customer value and brand affinity.

While the economic environment presents challenges for many, the initiative is designed to reward loyalty, elevate everyday experiences, and ensure that staying connected continues to be both valuable and rewarding.

Chief Marketing Officer Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka told journalists during a July 19 media parley in Ikoyi that the promo was launched to support customers during economic hardship.

Ikenna-Emeka said: “In the last couple of years, it’s been a very tough time for Nigerians.

“And as a company that is committed to making our customers’ lives better, we consistently look for ways to achieve this.

“This Mega Billion promo is one of such initiatives.”

Having kicked off on June 23, the 90-day campaign is expected to create 195 millionaires and distribute over N1 billion in total cash through MTN’s MoMo Payment Service Bank.

Winners include three jackpot recipients, twenty winners of N5 million each, and hundreds more who have received N100,000 or less.

Participation is open to MTN subscribers aged 18 and above.

To join, customers can dial *900#, use the MyMTN app, or text “MEGA” to 900.

Each recharge of N100 or more adds a point toward daily and Saturday draws.

Recharges can be made via bank apps, VTU, MoMo, or USSD channels.

The prize structure ranges from N25,000 to N5 million on weekdays, with Saturday’s Mega Draw offering a N10 million top prize.

Customers can win multiple times. All winnings are paid directly into the winner’s MoMo wallet, which can be activated by dialing *671#.

Independent partners manage the promo to ensure transparency and fairness.

Daily draws are broadcast live on MTN’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages.

Winners are contacted directly via the MTN Call Center on 300.

MTN described the initiative as part of its ongoing effort to appreciate customers and strengthen relationships.

