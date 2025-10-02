MTN Mega Billion Promo extended

MTN Nigeria has officially announced the extension of its highly popular Mega Billion Promo.

The promo, initially set to end on September 21, 2025, will now continue until October 21, 2025.

This will give millions of Nigerians an extended opportunity to participate and win from a wide range of life-changing cash prizes.

Since its launch, the Mega Billion Promo has captured the imagination of the public, rewarding winners with cash prizes ranging from N25,000 to N10 million.

The promotion has been a testament to MTN’s commitment to enriching the lives of its customers and providing tangible rewards for their loyalty.

Speaking on the promo, the Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, said the Mega Billion Promo was launched to reward and give back to loyal customers.

Ikenna-Emeka said: “In the last couple of years, it’s been a very tough time for the average Nigerian.

“And as a company that is committed to making our customers’ lives better, we consistently look for ways to achieve this.

Also Read

“This Mega Billion promo is one of such initiatives.”

Participating is simple and rewarding.

All MTN customers can join the promo by simply dialling the designated USSD code *900# on their mobile devices.

“Following the on-screen instructions, participants can enrol for a chance to win in the daily, weekly, and grand prize draws.

With the new end date now set for October 21, 2025, the journey to becoming a winner has just been extended.

MTN remains dedicated to providing its customers with exceptional service and unforgettable experiences, and the extension of the Mega Billion Promo is a clear reflection of that commitment.