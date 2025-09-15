MTN hosts football fans to Watch Party as Man City humble Man U

A telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria, on Sunday hosted football fans in Ibadan to an exclusive English Premier League (EPL) Watch Party in a Manchester Derby that saw Manchester City humble Manchester United.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the football enthusiasts gathered to watch the derby game between the rivals on Sunday.

The Manchester United FC and Manchester City FC game was transmitted on large screens sponsored by the telecommunications company.

The Regional Technical Manager Ibadan, Oyo State of MTN, Kayode Olufuwa, said that the initiative was in continuation of the company’s commitment to connect with Nigerians through their passion points, football.

Olufuwa noted that the party was designed to be an engaging experience expected to bring the excitement of the EPL closer to fans in a vibrant and communal setting.

He added that adequate arrangements were made for attendees to have the chance to win exclusive MTN branded merchandise and other valuable prizes such as broadband MiFi and mobile phones.

He said: “This is another way of expanding our Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) in addition to what we are doing through MTN Foundation.

“Ibadan is the second location where we are hosting EPL Watch Party as we have done one in Lagos, and we also have plans to extend it to other locations.

“The motive behind this is to connect to Nigerians in what they are passionate about.

“We know that a lot of Nigerians like football.

“We have also discovered that football is another unique way to unite Nigerians.

“Because of this, we are in partnership with Nigeria Football Federation in sponsoring the league matches in Nigeria.

“Then, for EPL as well, we partner with SuperSport so as to televise EPL matches to Nigerians.”

A winner of MTN Mifi and cash prize, Ayodele Adeosun, commended MTN for an initiative to bring football lovers together to create happy moments together, network, and socialise.

Adeosun urged other companies to emulate what MTN is doing through its corporate social responsibility to Nigeria.

NAN reports that the event also featured fun football-themed games, quizzes, music, and entertainment.

