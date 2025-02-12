MTN effects increases in prices of data, SMS

MTN on Tuesday commenced the implementation of the Nigerian Communications Commission’s approved tariff hike by increasing its data prices.

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) using the *312# code on the MTN network showed the revised MTN data prices.

For the monthly plans, MTN 1.8GB now goes for N1,500, replacing the previous 1.5GB plan priced at N1,000; the 15GB plan now costs N6,500, a rise from N4,500.

The 20GB monthly plan has been adjusted to N7,500, up from N5,500, among others.

Text messaging on the network has also increased to N6, reflecting the 50 percent hike, while hike in voice calls rates are yet to be ascertained.

Other mobile operators comprising Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile are yet to update their data prices as at the time of filing this report.

Some subscribers, who spoke with NAN, said they were surprised by MTN’s haste in implementing the tariff increase.

An educationist and MTN subscriber, Halima Balogun, lamented MTN’s haste in adjusting its tariff.

Balogun said that other networks were yet to implement the hike.

She said: “We, the subscribers, are yet to come to terms with the announcement of the proposed hike, only for the increase to be implemented.

“I was about to purchase my 1.5GB at N1000, only to discover that it has been increased to N1,500.

“This left me stranded because I had planned on spending only N1000.

“It would have been ideal if we were given a week’s notification before the new prices were made public to enable one to be prepared.”

A 200-level Student of the University of Lagos, Edoziem Olunwa, described the increased MTN tariff as frustrating.

Olunwa said that the increase was coming at a time when things were becoming increasingly difficult, even as students.

He said: “As a Computer Science student, I was struggling to help myself with the 20GB which was N5,500 but the additional N2,000 is like a burden.

“Over the weekend, there was an outage on the network, which was addressed but could still be better.

“These are the things we want the network to address.”

Another subscriber, Abdulwahab Fatoki, expressed optimism that the increase would herald effective and efficient service.

Fatoki said that from the day the announcement of the proposed tariff hike was made, it was obvious that there was no going back so the best bet was to be prepared.

All the subscribers, however, expressed optimism that with the increment there would also be increased quality of service.

All efforts to speak with MTN officials before filing the report failed.

NAN reports that the Nigerian Communications Commission, the industry’s regulatory body, had approved a maximal increment of 50 per cent tariff adjustments to operators.

The Commission said its approval, though less than the 100 percent hike demanded by operators, was in response to prevailing operational costs.

It said that its decision was pursuant to its power under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 to regulate and approve tariff rates and charges by telecommunications operators.

The NCC said that while recognising the concerns of the public, the decision was made after extensive consultations with key stakeholders across the public and private sectors.

“The NCC recognises the financial pressures faced by Nigerian households and businesses and remains deeply empathetic to the impact of tariff adjustments,” the NCC said in a statement.

It noted that these adjustments would support the ability of operators to continue investing in infrastructure and innovation, ultimately benefiting consumers through improved services and connectivity.

The NCC added that consumers would benefit from better network quality, enhanced customer service, and greater coverage within the country.

