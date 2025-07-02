MTN backs Anambra schools’ digital literacy agenda, donates 550 tablets

MTN Nigeria, in partnership with the Anambra state government, has donated 550 tablets to students in 11 smart schools across the state.

This was according to a press statement released by Mazi Ejimofor Opara, Senior Special Adviser on New Media to the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on Wednesday.

According to him, the telecom giant donated 50 tablets to each of the schools across the state for their libraries.

Opara said the partnership is part of the ‘Smart Learn’ Anambra programme, which aims to equip the youths with the necessary tools to succeed in a digital world.

He added that it was a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and enhancing the learning experience for students in the state.

“The donation was officially handed over by the state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Chiamaka Nnake, alongside Prof. Nkechi Perpetua Ikediugwu, Chairman of the Post Primary School Service Commission and top executives of MTN Nigeria.

“The gesture underscores the commitment of both MTN Nigeria and the Anambra State Government to improving education and empowering the next generation of leaders,” Opara stated.

