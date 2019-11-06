Edmund Asamoah, a pioneer student of the MultiChoice Talent Factory Class of 2019 who won an internship programme in Bollywood at the inaugural MTF graduation is off to a 2-week all-expense paid trip to India this November 2019.

The internship which was made possible by MTF’s partnership with global consulting and solutions integration company – Nihilent Limited, will give the 27-year-old Asamoah an insight into Bollywood production and movie production in general.

Speaking about the internship programme, MTF Director, West Africa, Femi Odugbemi, explained that the internship programme will broaden the film production skills of these young talent.

“MultiChoice Talent Factory is about giving upcoming talent the chance to hone their abilities thereby increasing the pool of available talent and world class professionals in the industry” he remarked.

Besides Asamoah, 26-year-old Nigerian – Gilbert Bassey, who emerged Best overall student in the class due to the display of his multidisciplinary abilities during the programme also won a prize to visit the New York Film Academy College of Visual and Performing Arts (NYFA) in the United States of America.

Other MTF pioneer students who won prizes at the graduation are: Moses Akerele, who won a 1-month internship at Mnet studios in South Africa, Kemi Adeyemi and Salma Saliu who won $2000 seed capital in the CEO Award for Entrepreneurship, Joseph Adeniyi who won a life time AVID Media Composer Licence as the most promising film video editor, while Metong Minwon who emerged the most promising sound engineer also won a life time AVID Pro Tools Licence.

It would be recalled that in October, a new set of 20 students started the 2019/20 academic year with an orientation programme in partnership with Pan-Atlantic University, Nigeria.

MTF has over the past 12 months, partnered with government, local and international film industry associations and partners to hone and sharpen the skills of emerging filmmakers and industry professionals.