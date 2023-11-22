MTEF /FSP: Senate counters CBN over importation of goods

The Senate on Wednesday countered the Central Bank of Nigeria over importation of goods into the country.

The apex bank had five weeks ago lifted the foreign exchange restrictions it placed on importers of 43 items eight years ago.

However, the Senate in its resolutions while considering the report of Joint Committees Finance , Appropriation, Local and Foreign Debt and National Planning recommended banning of imported goods which can be locally produced.

The Senate said, “that all items locally produced should be banned outright from importation and customs tariff amended accordingly.

“That CBN should ensure that banks have access to forex in order to provide funds to importers and other users’ patronage of the parallel market.”