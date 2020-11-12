The Federal Government on Thursday launched three unique digital products designed and developed for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to improve their sales, update skills and enhance knowledge.

Amb. Mariam Katagum, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, said while launching the products virtually, that plans were underway to use Nigerian local languages in training programmes at the MSMEs Digital Academy.

The three digital products namely, MARKETHUB APP, MSMEs Digital Academy and MSMEs Equipment Exhibition Portal were developed by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the products, developed in partnership with credible private institutions and international organisations, are technology-based marketing and sales channels to update skills, boost operations and turnover.

Katagum said the initiative was aimed at supporting the MSMEs in Nigeria to attain excellence in their operations, toward creating job opportunities, wealth and poverty alleviation.

She commended SMEDAN and her partners on their efforts to spur economic growth by spearheading the development and diversification of MSMEs in Nigeria through robust technological deployments.

“In fact, the progressive development and growth of most successful MSMEs is relying more and more on continued use of technology.

“The Federal Government, in its effort to make MSMEs more effective in the economy and to ensure balanced industrial development, has decided to promote development in domestic industrial activities,” Katagum said.

To this end, she said the productivity of the MSMEs could be further enhanced through technological innovation and engaging in Research and Development (R&D) related activities.

Nevertheless, she noted that the innovative capacity of MSMEs significantly varied depending on the sector, magnitude, target, resources, locations and the opportunities accruing to the business environment.

In his address, Dr Dikko Radda, SMEDAN’s Director-General, said in line with its mandate, SMEDAN partnered with indigenous and strategic organisations within the Digital Space to bring forth unique initiatives to boost the development of MSMEs in the country and beyond.

Radda described THE MARKETHUB as a one-stop online convergence of all MSMEs, positioned to be the number one Business Directory App in Nigeria to visit, upload and check out uploaded businesses and services with contact details.

“The market Hub App is already available on Google Play Store and will soon be available on the Apple Store,” he said.

He then described MSMEs Digital Academy as the first major Online Learning Place for MSMEs in Nigeria and across Africa, where small business owners, their employees, freelancers, and new business owners could acquire skills.

“Beyond learning, you become part of the MSMEs Academy Alumni with lots of benefits. New contents will be added every month as we build the largest Digital Learning Library for MSMEs.

“Simply visit www.smedigitalacademy.com and start learning today,” he said.

He said the third project, the Online Equipment Exhibition Portal, would enable manufactures of light machineries/equipment suitable for MSMEs to showcase latest products and services and meet industry partners.

“The portal is virtual and an important part of the MSMEs development cycle, such that any business owner that needs any form of equipment can visit the portal, browse available options and connect with manufacturers,” he noted.

The SMEDAN boss urged Nigerians to utilise the platforms as they were embedded with a world of global business opportunities.