MRA to Journalists: Fact-check your stories, sources before reporting to avoid legal liabilities

The Media Rights Agenda, MRA, has again advised journalists across the country on the need to always double check their facts and sources of information before putting out any story to avoid getting caught in a web of legal issues.

It added that journalists must report and follow up unbiased stories while also correcting factual errors in a previous bulletin in the subsequent ones.

The Executive Director, Media Rights Agenda and convener of the workshop Mr Edetaen Ojo gave the advice while speaking at a Two-Day Workshop on Laws Affecting the Media and Safety of Journalists in Nigeria, held on Tuesday, August 6 and Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at Celia’s Suite Hotel, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Speaking at the two-day workshop, Mr Ojo stressed that it is imperative for journalists to equip themselves with the knowledge and contemporary changes concerning the laws that govern the country as well as media-related laws that guide and protect them as professional journalists.

According to Mr Ojo, many had fallen victim of litigations bordering on defamation and hate speech in recent time, adding that many media organisations had taken a huge blow from a court judgement which led to their folding up.

Mr. Ojo equally stressed the importance of solidarity among journalists and civil liberties groups to combat the ongoing oppression of the media and also the need to foster a collaborative environment for addressing challenges faced by journalists.

He harp on the obligations of the journalists across the country to familiarise and ensure timely consciousness to the ethical standards that guide the profession which according to him would safeguard them from falling foul of the constitutional laws and other Rights

