MRA kicks over incessant harassment of journalists by police

In a firm statement issued on Monday, the Media Rights Agenda has condemned the incessant harassment and intimidation of journalists by men and operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

The media watchdog made its position on the issue known in a statement it made available to the media in the early hours of Monday.

According to MRA: “The recent incidents of abductions, arbitrary arrests, detention and other forms of attacks against media professionals by security and law enforcement agencies have reached alarming levels and are posing a grave danger to media freedom and democracy in Nigeria.”

Describing the harassment and intimidation of journalists by the police and other security agencies as relentless, MRA cited as latest examples of this trend, the cases of Ayomide Eweje, Managing Editor of Alimosho Today, a community news outlet based in Lagos; a former reporter with the news organization, Wisdom Okezie; and the Publisher, Oluwamodupe Akinola, who have been asked by the Nigeria Police to report to the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2 Command in Onikan, Lagos on August 27, 2024 to “facilitate” an undisclosed investigation.

It was learnt that the three were invited through separate letters dated August 22, 2024, signed by Martin Nwogoh, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, on behalf of the AIG in charge of Zone 2 headquarters of the Nigeria Police.

The letter claimed that the office was “investigating a matter reported to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police” without saying who reported the matter or what information was required from those being invited to enable them to prepare adequately.

The Deputy Police Commissioner, according to the letter, asked Eweje, Okezie and Akinola to report to the officer in charge of the Zonal Monitoring Unit, stressing that “this is a fact-finding exercise in the interest of justice and fairness.”

MRA, in the statement issued in Lagos by its Head of Legal Department, Obioma Okonkwo, stressed that the failure of the police to provide details in the letter of invitation was an ambush.

It added that it had identified a pattern in numerous such invitations by the Police designed to lure journalists to the police station only to detain them when they report in response to the supposed invitation.

MRA stated further that it was curious that the Police had become the weapon of choice for public officials and other rich or powerful individuals seeking to silence and punish journalists who publish negative reports about them.

“It seems that the Police now consider journalism a crime such that anybody who is unhappy about any report published by the media is able to get the Police to hunt down any journalist involved with uncommon zeal even as real criminals go about their business unchallenged for the most part,” Ms Okonkwo was quoted as saying.

Also Read:

“According to her, it is also clear that whenever such complaints are made to the Police over media reporting, although the Police frequently claim to be investigating the complaints as their justification for summoning journalists, detaining them or charging them to court, no investigation is ever conducted to verify the truth or otherwise of the stories or articles published by journalists that resulted in the complaint made against them.

“Ms Okonkwo called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, to put measures in place to stop the obvious abuse of Police powers noting that the consistent failure to check the practice in the past had created a climate of impunity as most Police officers now feel confident that there will be no negative consequences for them which has in turn emboldened many and resulted in an upsurge of unjustifiable harassment of journalists,” the statement added.

Post Views: 1