MRA calls on governments, other stakeholders to collaborate with radio stations to mitigate climate crisis

Media Rights Agenda on Wednesday called on stakeholders in Nigeria, including Governments, civil society organizations (CSOs) and development partners, to collaborate with radio stations to promote climate awareness and disaster preparedness in order to effectively mitigate the negative impact of the escalating climate crisis.

In a statement to commemorate the 2025 World Radio Day with the theme “Radio and Climate Change”, MRA noted that it is imperative that the Nigerian Government takes urgent climate action while also ensuring accountability by leveraging the wide reach, popularity, and availability of radio to engage Nigerian citizens.

World Radio Day is an international day celebrated on February 13 each year, in recognition of the role of radio in shaping societies, promoting free expression and fostering democratic dialogue. The day was designated by UNESCO on November 3, 2011, during its 36th conference.

In the statement, Ayode Longe, MRA’s Deputy Executive Director, underscored the critical role of radio in amplifying Nigeria’s climate commitments and mobilizing public action amid escalating environmental crises. He said: “As the most accessible medium in Nigeria, radio remains pivotal in disseminating climate education, fostering dialogue, and holding governments accountable. Radio’s reach into rural and urban communities positions it as a vital tool for translating complex climate policies into actionable local solutions.”

Longe pointed out that “In a nation grappling with floods, desertification, and energy poverty, radio must be strengthened to bridge the gap between policy and practice.”

He disclosed that Nigeria, as a signatory to the Paris Agreement, has outlined ambitious climate targets in its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) including: a pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2030, with plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060; and the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan which aims to universalize energy access by 2030 through investments in solar and hydropower, while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Longe however noted that despite these commitments, Nigeria missed the February 10, 2025 deadline for submitting its updated NDCs, critical milestones that are at the heart of the Paris Agreement and the achievement of its long-term goals, to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

He reminded stakeholders that the power of radio lies not just in broadcasting information but in fostering collective resolve, adding, “As Nigeria navigates intersecting climate and economic challenges, let us harness this medium to turn pledges into progress, ensuring no community is left unheard or unprotected.”

Longe also stressed the importance of media freedom and the safety of journalists who cover climate change issues, arguing that given the crucial role of environmental journalists and broadcasters in holding governments, corporations, and policymakers accountable for their climate commitments, it is imperative that they are protected from threats, censorship, and intimidation.

He, therefore, called on the Nigerian Government to leverage radio’s reach to educate citizens on climate risks and solutions, ensuring that marginalized voices are included in policy dialogues. He also urged the international community to fulfill its climate finance pledges to enable Nigeria and other vulnerable nations to transition equitably.

Post Views: 7