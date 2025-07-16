Mr. President, Aro’s wife was raped, by Funke Egbemode 

His wife was raped, not at night, during the day. Those who did not witness the scandal heard about it. He tossed and turned in his bed as his heart burned but he was told to bear it like a man. A strong tree does not ooze juice. Besides, if he protested, the elders counseled, the stain of the oil would rub off on every finger. He was told not to cry, but he did, just not in public. The pain was horrific. The torment was made worse by the pretext and communal agreement that the rapist could go about his business like he did nothing wrong. The raped wife was told she would be compensated with land and gold. Her husband almost died. He had nightmares day and night. Each time he closed his eyes, he saw his wife being dragged off and her cries while the rapist pummeled and devoured her almost ruined his mind. Over time, time set to work and the healing process started. Aro decided to pick up what was left of his life. Then out of the blurry blue his life had become, those same elders came to him again.

‘We want to help you get back on your feet, Aro.’ He thanked them cautiously.

‘Ake, the man who raped your wife needs a driver and we have spoken to him to hire you.’

Those elders somehow got home with their heads still attached to their necks. Neither Aro nor his friends who were there can actually tell how Aro kept his cutlass from drinking blood or if the elders used ‘egbe’ to disappear from the venue of the meeting. But the story of Aro, Ake and the evil elders is like what is playing out in Osun State. A man whose wife was raped is now being counseled to go and become the personal driver of the rapist who dishonoured his wife.

How was the election won and lost in 2022? Did those whose duty it was to protect votes and voters do their jobs or did they provide cover for those who voted far into the night? Did the men and women we entrusted with our protection do what they can openly swear to if we bring them before Ogun, Sango and Ayelala? Will the church goers among them be able to boldly read every line of Psalm 109 and tell God to punish them if they did anything wrong on July 16, 2022? Maybe they did their best and delivered the best election. Maybe Mr Adegboyega Oyetola lost, truly lost.

What does a small girl like me know? May those who did evil in Osun State three years ago find their bountiful harvest at the edge of their own miracles.

Well, Osun has since moved on. Those who won are ruling and the APC has tucked its tail in between its legs and is in the gym doing press-ups ahead of 2026. Why is PDP in Osun not lifting weights and building muscles ahead of the slated September 22 election?

But wait, it is even legitimate for PDP to want to run into APC considering that it is the current fad. Freedom of Association is still a right in Nigeria. Let everybody join APC. The part that I do not understand is why a sitting governor who won in 2022 needs the APC platform to win in 2026. Even that I can understand a little. However, I am totally at sea with the logic of telling Mr Adegboyega Oyetola , the current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, to support Mr Ademola Adeleke, the PDP Governor of Osun to come into APC and run for his second term? Is that politics or just a remake of the story of Aro and Ake?

One minute a man was governor and just like that he became a former governor. He went from Tribunal to Supreme Court where he insisted that his victory was stolen, his crown given to another. And now I hear rumours that he is being told or about to be told he has to carry on his back the man he accused of unfairly unseating him, with the crown on his head! So, Oyetola who is the party leader in Osun will also now become the former party leader? And he and the dethroned Obas and the commissioners once hounded, the elders and leaders of APC will now have to go and pay homage in Ede? Painful. Interesting. Disheartening. Demoralising. They say I am pained and confused because I am not a politician. Maybe. All I know is that you do not have to be a politician to know right from wrong.

The tension in Osun is thick enough to frighten a sharp knife. APC members are sad and telling Governor Adeleke to take his business somewhere else. PDP people are also sad and feeling betrayed by their leader.

Mr President, are you there sir? Will you actually allow this to happen?

