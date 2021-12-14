Mr. P hospitalised after rehearsals, postpones P-Square’s comeback show

Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr. P, has been hospitalised due to intense rehearsals for the P-Square’s comeback show.

Due to his ill health, the show which was scheduled to hold on December 18, 2021, have been moved to Christmas Day.

Sharing a picture of himself on medication on Tuesday, the singer stated that he had been passing through pain and general body weakness.

He wrote on Instagram, “It’s been a challenging couple of days trying to power through immense pain, fever and general body weakness.

“We were very excited about giving you an amazing show on the 18th. Unfortunately, my body has taken quite a beating with several intense rehearsals back to back and studio that it just couldn’t take it any more and I have had to give in to doctor’s orders to get some rest and build back my strength to get to optimum health.

“The first thing I did was take a COVID-19 test and thankfully my tests came out negative for COVID.”

He then appreciated his brother and second half of the P-Square group, Paul Okoye, for his support.

Mr P continued, “I’d like to thank my brother @iamkingrudy, my family and team for holding it down while I get through this.

“The good news is, we will make it up to you and give you a truly amazing show on Christmas Day -Saturday, December 25th!

“If you’re a ticket holder, the wonderful team @livespotx will send you an email with updates and options.

“The show will go on and we can’t wait to see you there. Look out for electrifying performances from P-Square, some of your faves and more.”

Following P-Square’s reunion, the duo had planned to headline the Livespot show to celebrate their comeback.