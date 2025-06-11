Mr Macaroni wades in as Tunde Onakoya faces backlash after Tinubu’s visit

Nigerian actor and content creator, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has thrown his weight behind Tunde Onakoya, the celebrated chess champion, following public backlash over his recent visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On June 10, 2025, Onakoya, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, visited the president in Lagos and presented him with a gold-plated Adire chess set.

The gesture, however, triggered heavy criticism from many Nigerians, who questioned his motive for engaging with a leader many hold responsible for worsening poverty and economic hardship.

He was called out by social media users who suggested that the meeting undermined Onakoya’s advocacy for slum children.

However, Mr Macaroni, in his reaction, expressed support for Onakoya, reminding Nigerians that everyone has a different role to play in building a better country.

“The work Tunde Onakoya is doing is not just commendable, it is tremendously inspiring!!!

“At the end of the day, what we all want is a better Country that we all can be proud of and there are different ways to achieve that.

“We all must play our part,” the activist stated.

