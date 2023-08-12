Mr Macaroni visits ‘very good friend’ Tony Elumelu + Video

Popular content creator, Mr. Macaroni has paid a visit to his billionaire “very good friend”, Tony Elumelu, at one of his establishments.
Born Adebowale Adedayo, the film star shared a video which captured him walking out of the office with Elumelu.
They had their hands locked in a handshake while they chit chatted as they walked on the corridor.
Mr Macaroni said: “I’m thinking if we can do…at least the bank is doing very well.
“I don’t know if you need some billions over there because I’ve been calling you and people think I don’t know you.
“Let them understand this, that you’re my good friend.”
The stylish business-cum-banking mogul affirmed: “Really?
“You know me very well.”
Mr Macaroni continued: “You know, that billions of dollars I was talking about, you know it’s just audio.
“You will have to have mercy on me.
“I’m just trying to be funny, Tony; you know what I’m talking about.”
Elumelu commended Mr Macaroni’s strides, using the comic star’s phrase: “You’re doing well.
“Macaroni, well done ehn.
“Keep it up.
“We’re standing by you.”
They shared hearty laughter with their hands still locked in a friendly handshake.
Then Mr Macaroni bowed, appreciating the 60-year-old philanthropist for his warmest reception and everything else.
Thereafter, the clicks of cameras kept going off as they posed for a series of photos.
The skit maker captioned the video: “Daddy Wa visits his friend Tony Elumelu.”
