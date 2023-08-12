Mr Macaroni visits ‘very good friend’ Tony Elumelu + Video

Popular content creator, Mr. Macaroni has paid a visit to his billionaire “very good friend”, Tony Elumelu, at one of his establishments.

Born Adebowale Adedayo, the film star shared a video which captured him walking out of the office with Elumelu.

They had their hands locked in a handshake while they chit chatted as they walked on the corridor.

Mr Macaroni said: “I’m thinking if we can do…at least the bank is doing very well.

“I don’t know if you need some billions over there because I’ve been calling you and people think I don’t know you.

“Let them understand this, that you’re my good friend.”

The stylish business-cum-banking mogul affirmed: “Really?

“You know me very well.”

Mr Macaroni continued: “You know, that billions of dollars I was talking about, you know it’s just audio.

“You will have to have mercy on me.

“I’m just trying to be funny, Tony; you know what I’m talking about.”

Elumelu commended Mr Macaroni’s strides, using the comic star’s phrase: “You’re doing well.

“Macaroni, well done ehn.

“Keep it up.

“We’re standing by you.”

They shared hearty laughter with their hands still locked in a friendly handshake.

Then Mr Macaroni bowed, appreciating the 60-year-old philanthropist for his warmest reception and everything else.

Thereafter, the clicks of cameras kept going off as they posed for a series of photos.

The skit maker captioned the video: “Daddy Wa visits his friend Tony Elumelu.”

Daddy Wa visits his friend Tony Elumelu pic.twitter.com/wv87VYLCh5 — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) August 11, 2023

