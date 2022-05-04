Mr Macaroni speaks first time after viral wedding photos

Nigerian comedian, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has spoken for the first time since he posted wedding photographs with fellow skit maker, Kemi Ikuseedun, also known as Mummy Wa.

He had on April 23 and 24, 2022 shared wedding pictures of himself and Mummy wa, his wife in their comedy skits.

The photographs, which took just minutes to go viral, left many with the impression that they comedian, who turned 29 on Tuesday, had actually married Mummy Wa.

But in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Mr Macaroni wrote: “Thank you all for your kind messages.

“29 feels good!

“Confession: I’m not married ooo.”