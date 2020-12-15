Comedian and actor, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has lashed out at President Muhammadu Buhari over the way he has handled the abduction of over 333 schoolboys from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State on Friday night.

The comedian, who wondered how gunmen could kidnap schoolboys in a state the President was in, faulted Buhari for sending delegates from Abuja to assess the situation, while he was still in the state.

Mr Macaroni tweeted: “Omo!! I woke up this morning and I have been thinking deeply!! How can Gunmen kidnap 330 School Children (or even more) in the same state that the President is in?? Then the President still had to send a delegation from Abuja to access the situation??? Haaaaa.”

The comedian also lashed out at state governors who he accused of looting the treasury.

Mr Macaroni added: “Let us leave the President on one side first sef… what of your state Governors?? Most of them are just looting their state treasury dry and no one is asking any questions!! Road wey dem go collect hundreds of millions to fix, dem no go fix am!! Awon Ole!! Shameless looters!!”