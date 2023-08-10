Mr Macaroni berates the senate for asking Nigerians to make sacrifices

Joy Bakare

Comedian and activist Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has called out the Nigerian senate for their selfishness and corruption.

He took to his verified Twitter account to lambast them, in response to a viral video making rounds on social media on August 9, 2023.

In the video, Nigerian senate president, Godswill Akpabio was seen informing the members of the senate that they had been allocated an allowance in order to ‘enjoy their holiday’.

Mr Macaroni questioned Akpabio and the other leaders in his tweet. He said, “These are the leaders that have asked struggling Nigerians to make sacrifices if they want things to work in the country.

So while Nigerians are going through unbearable hardship, our leaders are sending money to themselves to enjoy holidays.”

Going on, the activist expressed his displeasure over the general lack of sacrifice, noting that the Nigerian leaders are not selfless enough to be in charge. He questioned how long the general masses would continue to suffer and fund their expensive lifestyles.

In his words, “Who are those that should be making sacrifices if not for our leaders? Do our leaders understand that leadership is about service, selflessness and sacrifice?? Why do the poor people of Nigeria have to pay for the luxurious lifestyle of the leaders?? Why??? This isn’t leadership!!!”

The actor did not take very kindly to the disbursement of ‘holiday funds’ to the leaders, while Nigerians continue to struggle daily.

In a second tweet, he said, “The Senate President has sent very expensive prayers out of the insufficient blessings of over 200 million people to himself and his already blessed colleagues at the National Assembly.”