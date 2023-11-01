Mr Ibu has undergone five surgeries, to continue treatment abroad — Family

The family of popular Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, has revealed that he has undergone five surgeries and will be flown abroad for further treatment.

The family of the popular actor disclosed this in a statement shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

The statement on Mr Ibu’s page said: “We want to thank God and most especially the general public for their support, encouragement, and prayers during this trying period for our dad.

“We called on good Nigerians, and we are very grateful for the response in every aspect, most especially the donations; they came in very timely and very helpful.

“So far, Daddy has gone through five successful surgeries, and he is still recovering in the ICU.

“Daddy is immensely grateful, and we are thankful to the general public during this phase of our lives.

“Thank you, and as soon as Daddy is better, he will personally acknowledge all donations, respectively.

“We are still counting on all your prayers and unwavering support as we pray he gets stabilised quickly to enable us to fly him abroad for further advanced treatment.

“The John Okafor family is grateful to all Nigerians.”