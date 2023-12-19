Mr Ibu: Family speaks on rumoured amputation of his second leg

The family of ace comic, John Okafor, professionally known as Mr. Ibu, has dismissed insinuations that his two legs have been amputated.

The family, in a statement by Valentine Okafor, also spoke on the cause of the ailment that led to the amputation.

The statement said: “We wish to Express our sincere gratitude to well meaning Nigerians and the general public for your immense contributions, physically, spiritually and most above all financially on getting our daddy Mr John Okafor (Mr Ibu) back on his feet again.

“We wish to correct some misconceptions making rounds on social media concerning the current state of our father’s health.

“First we will like to state that our daddy wasn’t amputated on both legs but only one.

“The first amputation didn’t completely correct his health predicament so the doctors had to go ahead to amputate same leg further to ensure we didn’t loose him.

“Daddy’s cause of sickness is also not diabetes but he’s had constant clotting of the blood in his leg (diseased blood vessels) and other health challenges posing risk to his life , therefore the need for the amputation.

“Lastly, the only reason why the family has not flown him out of the country till date is cause the doctors have tagged him “Not Fit to Fly”.

“This tag has made it extremely impossible to get him out of the country for advanced treatment as no airline will fly him.

“Daddy is currently admitted at one of the biggest and best hospital we’ve got in Nigeria as of today and the hospital has availed him a pool of very astute professionals.

“As Daddy is recuperating we urge his friends, colleagues, fans and Nigerians at large to keep him in their prayers and peddle down on unconfirmed reports concerning our dad’s health..

“Thank you Nigerians you all have been very supportive this period.

“God bless you all.”