Mr Ibu denies infidelity rumour with adopted daughter

Popular Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu has denied an accusation by his wife, Stella that he is in a romantic relationship with his adopted daughter, Jasmine.

Stella had in a chat with a blogger alleged that Mr Ibu was having an affair with Jasmine adding that she (Jasmine) had taken over her husband’s Instagram account in an attempt to dupe him because he suffers from dementia.

While debunking the claim on an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, Mr Ibu said, “Stella is my second wife and she’s aware that Jasmine is my adopted daughter before I married her.

Mr Ibu’s second son, Daniel Okafor, who also joined the live session too corroborated his father’s claim that Jasmine has been adopted since childhood.

Related News

· No conversation off-limit with dad — Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine

· Poisoning: I’m sceptical around new faces, says Ibu

· I’m still in hospital, I haven’t gone back on set – Mr Ibu

The actor went on to say that he has been taking care of his wife and children and that he has even bought her cars, which she has sold without giving him a dime.

His son also stated that Jasmine took care of their father when Stella refused to stay with him in the hospital and paid N500,000 to retrieve and verify his father’s Instagram account.

“Jasmine was in Cyprus then. When she heard the news, she came to Abuja to take care of my dad, paying the bills while he was in the hospital,” he added.