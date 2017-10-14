Moyes open to Scotland job

David Moyes has indicated that he is open to the prospect of managing Scotland.

The Scottish Football Association is searching for a new individual to take the reins of the national team following the departure of Gordon Strachan.

Scotland failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup due to finishing third in Group F, equal on points with second-placed Slovakia but with an inferior goal difference.

Former Everton and Manchester United manager Moyes has not been at the helm of a team since leaving Sunderland following their relegation from the Premier League in May.

“I don’t think anyone ever turns down their national team opportunity, but I think it has to be at the right time,” the 54-year-old told BBC Sport.

“My first choice would be to go back into club management but if Scotland want to talk somewhere along the line, I’d be happy to help or speak with them and see what they’ve got to say.

“They know where I am if they want to speak to me.”

The SFA is expected to unveil its new manager within the next month, with performance director Malky Mackay in interim charge for Scotland’s friendly against the Netherlands at Pittodrie on November 9.