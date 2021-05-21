Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on May 18, 2021 arrested one Emmanuel Eneji, a 23-year-old movie producer, and 19 others for alleged internet fraud in Calabar, Cross River State.

The 19 suspects are aged between 19 and 36.

They are Okonkwo Chukwudi Charles, Obua Akwo Promise, Angba Murphy, Adie Stephen, Success Otu Edem, Asukwo Emmanuel, Godspower Akwo, Anibiet Nna, Jesam Akpama and Dennis Jerry.

Others include Princewill Sunny, Godbless Olulu, Charles Onwuneme, David Njoku, Victor Francis, Goodluck Alabo, Happiness Otu, Nwadike Kelechi and Obasi Ugochukwu.

The suspects were picked up at different locations within the state capital, namely Ekorimim, Ifete junction, Parliamentary by Car Park and Behind Zone 6 by Monty Suit.

Their arrest was facilitated by credible intelligence regarding their nefarious activities.

Items recovered from the suspects included one unmarked black Toyota Corolla car, one red Toyota Avalon with registration number-CHR 56 AF, various sophisticated mobile phones, laptops, one WiFi Router, one Modulator-demodulator and flash drives.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the Commission concludes investigation, a statement said.