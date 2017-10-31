Movie premiere: Nobert Young, Thelma Okoduwa, others storm Port Harcourt + trailer
Ace actor, Nobert Young, and a host of other A-list actors will light-up Port Harcourt, Rivers State this weekend as the much anticipated romantic-comedy thriller, The Aggregator, premieres.
The movie, shot in Port Harcourt city, narrates the ordeal of a once successful AGGREGATOR who hits a business snag and is now in trouble with an ex-militant he dragged into a bad business.
With a two-week ultimatum hanging over him, the AGGREGATOR accepts a seemingly easy deal to enable him to settle the scores with the ex-militant.
He also finds himself in a snare of complicated amorous relationship – a go between for two divorcees (a millionaire friend and a barren lady).
Entangled in a web of love, betrayal and deceit, he faces the threat of losing everything dear to him.
Will he?
The captivating action only just begins.
The movie features top and fast-rising actors, which include Norbert Young, Leonard Frederick, Thelma Okoduwa, Endy Ojo-Abas and Ovunda Ihunwo.
The movie was produced by Endy Ojo-Abas and directed by Kester Nsirim.
Watch trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=_m63hug2hSQ&sns=em