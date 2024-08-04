Movement thanks South West youths for non-destructive protest

An Ibadan, Oyo State-based youth movement, Ojo Ola Oyo, has expressed appreciation to youths in the South West, particularly in Oyo State, for holding their protests without destroying public property or causing any mayhem.

Recall that the group was the first that pleaded with the youths to desist from partaking in “fruitless protests” nationwide.

While there have been reports of violence, killing and destruction of properties in some sections of the country, the few protests in the South West have been orderly and peaceful.

Just like Ojo Ola Oyo had predicted, the protests had taken after the example of the October 2020 #EndSARS uproar, the aftermath of which killings, maiming and destruction of properties, public and private, became the lot of the nation.

But while reacting to the current development, the Non-Governmental Organisation, Ojo Ola Oyo, said it was a good thing that the youths of states in the region allowed the Yoruba Omoluabi ethos to take preeminence.

In a statement issued by Wale Adesope, the Director of Publicity of the group on behalf of its founder, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, and made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at the weekend, the NGO expressed gratitude to the youths in Oyo State and the entire region for taking cognisance of the verifiable moves the Bola Tinubu-led administration had made to secure the future of the youths in the nation.

The statement said: “It is gratifying that our youths have largely behaved themselves during the protests.

“This is a commendable development.

“We can still urge them to continue to exercise caution and give the government benefit of the doubt.”

Ojo Ola Oyo commended the mature nature the highly respected comrades in the West, particularly Professor Ademola Aremu of the University of Ibadan and Comrade Akeem Lawal, superintended over the protest in the state.

It added: “As we have said earlier, the youths of this country must be aware of the students’ loan scheme of the current administration.

“This scheme, which gives loan at no interest, doesn’t only cover formal academic pursuits, but also informal of vocational trainings in all aspects.”

Not only this, Ojo Ola Oyo also charged the youth to take full advantage of other government’s programmes designed for them, including the National Youth Investment Fund: bit.ly/ NYIF APPLY; SUPA Initiative: supa.itf.gov.ng; NELFUND: nelf.gov.ng; 3MTT: 3mtt.nitda.gov.ng; RenewedHopeCities: renewedhopehomes.fmhud.gov.ng; and Consumer Credit: credicorp.register.ng.

According to Ojo Ola Oyo: “Any government that takes away the burden of education financing and youth development we must understand, prioritizes the future of the nation.

“This is why we are of the strong opinion that this government should be given the chance to do more.

“We believe that with all hands being on deck, we can resolve most of the problems bedeviling us right now.

“Also remember that while lives lost cannot be brought back, the properties destroyed will still have to be repaired with our scarce resources.”

