Move to recall me will fail, says Melaye

Dino-Melaye-1-e1489865713708.jpg
Melaye, who is representing the Kogi West Senatorial District in the Senate, made the statement in Kabba, Kogi, on Sunday when he addressed his supporters

Senator Dino Melaye has said that the ongoing move by the electorate in his constituency to recall him from the Senate will fail.
Melaye, who is representing the Kogi West Senatorial District in the Senate, made the statement in Kabba, Kogi, on Sunday when he addressed his supporters.
He said his achievements in the Senate were enormous and as such the people of the constituency were solidly behind him.
Melaye, who later led his supporters on a peaceful march round Kabba town, alleged that the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, was behind the move to recall him,
The electorate in the seven local government areas that make up Kogi West Senatorial District on Saturday besieged polling units in the area to endorse the request for the recall of the senator.
They affixed the photocopy of their permanent voter cards to the recall form.
Melaye alleged that 30 supporters of his who refused to be part of the move were arrested on the order of the governor.
Melaye said: “Quote me, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has released N200 million for each of the seven local government areas in my senatorial district to facilitate my recall from the Senate.”
In his reaction, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Petra Akinti-Onyegbule, described Melaye’s allegation as unfounded.
The governor and the senator have been at loggerheads in recent times.


