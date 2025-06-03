Move on from my body curve – Tems tells critics

Grammy-winning Nigerian R&B sensation Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has fired back at critics fixated on her body.

The Love Me Jeje hitmaker charged them to “move on” in a blunt message posted on her social media.

The outspoken response came after a user on X.com with the handle @Fisayyy tweeted: “Real one knows she just have big laps not actual ass.”

The comment, which appeared to critique the singer’s body shape, sparked a direct and fiery reaction from Tems.

In a post that has since gone viral, Tems responded: “Okay 7 years in. It’s time to pack it up. I never thought I’d need to say it but you are all weird. ‘It’s small, it’s flat, it’s fat.’ Dog ITS MINE. ‘Show us your bumbum’ lol so me too I will turn and say ‘see’ Nah show ME yours first?? See how that feels? It’s just a body I will add and lose weight. I never once hid my body, I just didn’t feel the need to prove or disprove anyone.

“The more you don’t like my body the better for me actually.

“But it’s enough now. Move on from my bum.”

The post has stirred a wave of reactions online, with fans and fellow celebrities rallying behind the singer for boldly addressing body shaming and reclaiming her narrative.

Recall recently Tems revealed what she cherishes most about being a black woman.

The 29-year-old singer shared her thoughts on identity and self-expression in a recent conversation with Cocoa Butter during a visit to Atlanta, Georgia.

Tems said she is proud of her body shape and noted that it is a blessing to be an ‘endowed’ black woman.

“I love being curvy. I love that I have a little booty, you know what I’m saying?” she said with a smile.

