Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes the winner from Tottenham and Ajax can win the Champions League final.

Spurs, according to Mourinho, cannot call themselves giants killers just yet though as they’ve only knocked out Manchester City, who “have no tradition of success in the Champions League”.

“When you get to the semi-finals it’s even more, 25 per cent for each one. I wouldn’t be surprised if Ajax or Tottenham win the Champions League,” Mourinho told Russia Today.

“Okay, maybe I would be a little bit surprised, but I wouldn’t be in shock because they are in the semi-finals and one of them will go to the final and the final is a final, it’s one game.

“It’s 90 minutes, it’s the game of a career for the majority of the people.”

He added: “I think they’ll both be dreaming about it and they have good reason to dream about it.

“Ajax are giant killers and Tottenham – we can’t say giant killers because City have no tradition of success in the Champions League – but they are a top team in the country and they beat them too. It’s a 50/50.”