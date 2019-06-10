Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to talk to Newcastle’s potential new owners about replacing Rafa Benitez as manager should a touted takeover happen.

Multi-billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan is believed to readying a £350 million offer to buy Newcastle, although nothing concrete has yet been fully confirmed.

Advisors representing the Sheikh insists the offer for the Premier League club is genuine, although their current owner Mike Ashley has yet to see any proof of the takeover funds.

Toon boss Benitez has refused to be drawn into any speculation regarding a takeover, partly because he has how own situation to worry about.

The Spaniard once again helped steer the club free from relegation last season and is loved on Tyneside but his contract is up at the end of the month.

Many fans are becoming frustrated at how long it is taking for Benitez’s future to be sorted out, but if the Mirror’s reports are to be believed, there may be good reason why.

According to them, Mourinho is aware of interest from the potential new Toon owners and has told friends that the job is one that he would consider seriously.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss has a soft spot for the club because of his former mentor and Newcastle boss Bobby Robson.

Speaking about the club previously, Mourinho said: “I like to go there. I like the feeling of going to Mr Robson’s home. I like that feeling.

“I like the stadium. I like the atmosphere. They are a good, enthusiastic crowd. I like the Geordies.”