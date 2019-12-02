Real Madrid were desperate for Jose Mourinho not to join Tottenham a fortnight ago, it has been revealed.

The Sun says Real were willing to offer Mourinho pre-contract terms worth £12 million to wait for the Madrid job to become available.

But the Portuguese had his heart set on Tottenham.

And Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who had been harbouring doubts about Mauricio Pochettino since the build-up to June’s Champions League final, rewarded his patience.

Real were not the only club whose approaches to Mourinho were in vain.

Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Lyon all wanted him, while Chinese outfit Guangzhou Evergrande were willing to pay him £40 million a year after tax.

But once Mourinho knew the Tottenham job was in play, he was happy to stall on other options.