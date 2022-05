Roma coach Jose Mourinho is being linked with Newcastle United.

Despite the team’s success under Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s owners are considering Mourinho, reports Marca.

Newcastle’s Saudi owners are prepared to axe Howe if Mourinho is willing to make the move.

Mourinho has a contract at Roma to 2024 and like Howe has enjoyed some success this season, leading the club to the final of Europa Conference League.

Howe’s deal with the Magpies runs to 2023.