Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has launched a bid that could beat Chelsea to the signing of Victor Osimhen.

The Blues are on the hunt for a new striker to help Tammy Abraham shoulder the goalscoring burden at Stamford Bridge, with Osimhen identified as a potential summer target.

The Nigerian is under contract until 2024 but is wanted by a host of European clubs after 18 goals and six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea had supposedly been leading the race for Osimhen, and earlier this month French outlet Telefoot claimed an unknown club had submitted an €85 million (£75 million) bid for the 21-year-old.

It has been suggested that this club was Chelsea, while Sky Sports have previously reported that two Premier League clubs and a La Liga side had all tabled bids for Osimhen.

It is widely believed that while Frank Lampard is searching for attacking reinforcements, Osimhen is not top of the Blues boss’ transfer wishlist.

The frontman has just one year of experience in Ligue 1, having arrived from Charleroi for just £10 million plus a further £2.5 million in add-ons last summer.

The 23-year-old is under contract until 2023 and has 22 goals in 42 appearances this season, dramatically inflating his valuation.

Chelsea had previously identified Lyon frontman Moussa Dembele as their priority attacking target this summer, although the Frenchman will not come cheap.