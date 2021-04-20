Jose Mourinho has hinted at a quick return to management after parting company with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

Mourinho was removed from his post as manager with Tottenham sitting five points behind West Ham in the race for the top four, after winning just one game in their last six.

During his time in North London, Spurs conceded 27 points from winning positions and this season he lost 10 league games in a season for the first time in his managerial career.

When speaking to Sky Sports News, the Portuguese manager has hinted at a possible quick return to management: “No need for breaks or recharged batteries. I’m always in football.”

Juventus are currently the bookmaker’s favourites to appoint the former two-time Champions League-winning manager, with the Italian side currently fourth in the Serie A table.

Mourinho leaves Tottenham without winning a trophy, and just six days before their EFL Cup final this coming Sunday at Wembley.