Jose Mourinho says it is “amazing” to have Dele Alli back to his best after he scored a brilliant overhead kick and set up two goals in Tottenham’s 4-0 Europa League win over Wolfsberger.

Alli scored a special opener in the 10th minute and then set up both Carlos Vinicius, who added a late second, and Gareth Bale as Spurs made it through to the last 16 with an 8-1 aggregate victory over the Austrian side.

It has been a difficult season for Alli, having been frozen out by Mourinho, but he enjoyed the best night of his reintegration to the squad following a failed January transfer window exit.

Head coach Ferdinand Feldhofer was proud of their Europa League journey.

He said: “We are at the end of the road, it was a great season in the Europa League and we will never forget this season.

“We have had some great moments that we will never forget and that is something we can build on. It is something we can be proud of as Wolfsberger.”