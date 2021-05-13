Mouka, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products, has won the Most Outstanding Foam and Mattress Company of the Year at the Nigerian Real Estate and Property Awards 2021 held in Lagos.

The award was bestowed on Mouka for its laudable achievements in the sleep sector and its reputation for exceptional product quality.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Murphy, stated that this award from the Nigerian Real State reflects what Mouka is experiencing in this sector of the economy.

Murphy commented that Mouka is seeing a major uptick in demand from affluent Nigerians who are in the process of acquiring a new property.

He said: They expect the best and usually import products.

“It is partly for that reason that Mouka designed and recently launched their new Royal Pillow Top Mattress.

“This is a top of the range, international spec mattress that is expertly crafted to international standards in a dedicated facility in Lagos.

“The product is comparable with any similar top end mattress to be found in the UK, USA or Europe, except at half the price and in Naira!”

In her remark, Mouka’s Head of Marketing, Tolu Olanipekun, affirmed that the awards, like others won in the past, attest to the remarkable craftsmanship of Mouka, which has spanned over the past 61 years.

Olanipekun added that Mouka remains committed to safeguarding consumers’ wellbeing through its sleep solutions.

She said: “As the promoter of healthy sleep, Mouka has a portfolio of quality products such as Wellbeing orthopaedic mattresses, in addition to the Royal luxury pillow top mattress, Mondeo plus Spring mattress, and a wide range of pillows to help all Nigerians sleep well and wake up refreshed.

“Mouka really is: ‘Adding Comfort to Life.’”