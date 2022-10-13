Mouka wins ECOWAS manufacturing excellence award 2022

The city of Lagos was agog as leading brands, corporate leaders and organisations from across West Africa gathered at the Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel recently for the Ecowas Manufacturing Excellence Awards Ceremony. The theme for the event was Post Covid-19 Economic Recovery: The Roles of Africa’s Manufacturing Sector.

Mouka, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of mattresses, pillows and other quality bedding products, emerged as the winner of the ECOWAS Mattress Manufacturing Company of the Year Award. According to the organisers, Mouka achieved this feat due to its unwavering commitment to safeguarding consumers’ wellbeing through its innovative sleep solutions.

Akeem Audu, Senior Brand and Innovation Manager, Mouka Limited, stated that the award reflected the brand’s acceptance by consumers in Nigeria and across the West African sub-region. “Consumers expect the best; that is why we continuously innovate quality bedding products that will ‘add comfort to life’ across the continent”, Audu stated.

He further affirmed that the Mouka brand has a wide range of high-quality sleep products intricately crafted in their state-of-the-art facility according to global standards. “Our products are world-class but still affordable,” Audu added.

For the ECOWAS Mattress Manufacturing Company of the Year category, 12 companies were shortlisted. The independent selection process was carried out by the ECOWAS Ventures Award Review Panel comprising professionals from Independent Newspapers Nigeria, BusinessDay Ghana Editorial department, former regulators, professional advisers and consultants with deep expertise and knowledge of West Africa’s business, financial and leadership landscape.

Mouka has been much acclaimed for its remarkable craftsmanship spanning over 60 years, with laudable achievements in the sleep industry and a reputation for exceptional product quality on the continent.