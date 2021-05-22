Mouka, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products, has rewarded the best graduating students from all faculties of the prestigious Covenant University, Ogun state, with cash grants.

Science has proven that there is a correlation between quality sleep and smartness. Based on this premise, the Mouka brand has continued to raise awareness for the importance of quality sleep in academic excellence. The brand has also tailored some of its products to suit the needs of students across the age brackets.

A few years ago, Mouka launched the Dreamtime range of children’s mattresses based on this same insight. Available in two exciting designs, the Dreamtime mattress is covered with a water-resistant yet breathable fabric that prevents fluids from sipping into the mattress core. Unlike mackintosh, however, the cover is soft and keeps the child’s body cool and comfortable through the night. With Mouka Dreamtime, children can enjoy quality sleep to stay alert and learn in school the next day.

For secondary schools, universities and other tertiary institutions, Mouka has a range of pocket-friendly mattresses available in bunk-bed and single-bed sizes. The most popular of the Mouka economy range is Comfy, popularly called Mouka student mattress.

In 2020, the brand flagged off the Mouka Award For Excellence, in which it set out to reward the brightest student in each faculty in various universities around Nigeria. This is in addition to educating the students about the need to prioritise quality sleep while striving for academic distinction.

The company’s Brand Manager, Yemisi Obadina, presented cheques of One Hundred Thousand Naira to the best graduating student in each faculty at the school’s convocation ceremony, which held on May 20, 2021.

The beneficiaries include Esonu Chisom from the College of Management and Social Studies; Williams Taiwo from Leadership and Development Studies; Ezeuduji Daniel and Umeh Emmanuel from Engineering; and James-Okoro Paula-Peace from Science and Technology.

Commending them on their achievements, the CEO of Mouka, Raymond Murphy, wished them success as they transition into the next phase of their lives. He also urged them to continue to prioritise quality sleep to perform optimally in their chosen field of endeavours.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, Professor Abiodun Adebayo, was elated by the noble gesture from the organisation. He thanked Mouka and affirmed that the cash grants would support the students to achieve their goals in the immediate future.

The students also expressed their gratitude to the management of Mouka for fulfilling their promise to reward excellence.