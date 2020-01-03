Foremost manufacturer of mattresses and other bedding products, Mouka, added a boost to the presence of the wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, at some hospitals within the state, where she received babies born on the first day of January, 2020.

Aside from the brand’s representatives that were on hand, alongside the Governor’s wife to herald the birth of the first babies in General Hospitals at Ijede, Agbowa, Ketu-Ejirin and the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, the company also made presentation of gifts to the first babies of the year through the First Lady.

According to Femi Fapohunda, the Chief Operating Officer for Mouka, the company’s effort is in line with Mouka’s corporate social responsibility.

“This is our own way of identifying with the state’s noble agenda of giving back to the society as well as supporting mothers whose child delivery marks an auspicious beginning for the New Year,” Fapohunda said.

Reacting to Mouka’s gesture of goodwill, Sanwo-Olu hailed the effort as commendable and urged other organizations to emulate the mattress manufacturer.

“I thank our sponsors… for supporting the state government through this annual event. This happens to be my first official assignment and I thank them for giving their support,” the First Lady said.

Meanwhile, the company also made similar presentations to first babies in University College Hospital, UCH and Adeoyo Hospital, Yemetu, both in Ibadan, Oyo State; and Obafemi Awolowo University, Teaching Hospitals Complex, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Welcoming the first baby of the year is a symbolic event in Lagos State.

Each year, the state government focuses its first activities of the New Year on health care, as the Governor’s wife and relevant officials spend few hours with mothers and their babies born on the first day of the New Year in hospitals across the state where such births have been recorded.

Mouka’s partnership with the state government, on this year’s occasion, which happens to be the first in the life of the Sanwo-Olu administration, is also to acknowledge the efforts of the Government in the health sector and in keeping with Mouka’s mission of adding comfort to life.