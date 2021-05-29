As an advocate of a healthy sleep culture from the cradle, Mouka continues to raise awareness for the importance of quality sleep, especially in children, as this is necessary for sound physical and mental development.

Mouka led the innovation trail when it launched its Dreamtime range of children’s mattresses to bolster its stance on the importance of quality sleep for children. Dreamtime mattresses are water-resistant yet breathable, thereby keeping your child’s body cool and comfortable through the night.

To celebrate this year’s Children’s Day, Mouka gave free Dreamtime baby mattresses and baby mats to each child born on May 27, in 14 hospitals across nine states of the country. The states include Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Edo, Rivers, Kano, Kaduna, Enugu, Plateau and Gombe.

Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products partnered with the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP), with whom it enjoys an exclusive endorsement for this initiative. The presentations were made to the mothers of the new births by Mouka’s marketing/commercial team and the NSP at the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital (LIMH), Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Adeoyo Hospital in Oyo state, as well as Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) in Ile-Ife.

Others are Edo Specialist Hospital in Benin City, Prime Medical Consultant and Ultimate Specialist Hospital in Port Harcourt, Aminu Kano Hospital Kano (AKTH), Barau Dikko General Hospital in Kaduna, Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), and ECWA Hospital, Jan-kwano, in Jos, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu, as well as Federal Medical Centre in Gombe.

Speaking on the CSR initiative, Mouka’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dimeji Osingunwa, said the company remains committed to adding comfort to the life of Nigerians across all age segments. The CCO also spoke about the unique qualities of the Dreamtime mattresses, which were specially designed with children in mind. In addition to the water-resistant and breathable quality of the Dreamtime mattress, it is made with the right density of foam to guarantee the child’s comfort.

Commending the laudable initiative, Oyegoke Adeduntan, Director of Nursing Services, who spoke on behalf of the Chief Medical Officer of LUTH, Professor Chris Bode, affirmed that the families well appreciated the gifts. She stated that the Mouka brand indeed cares for its consumers, which is evident in the gesture. “On behalf of the management of this hospital, I deeply appreciate Mouka for these gifts and l pray for the continuous growth of the company,” she stated.

The Medical Director, Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Dr Olufemi Omololu, represented by Cole Adebukola, the Apex Nurse and Assistant Director of Nursing, also sang praises of the organisation as this was the second time Mouka was making such a donation to their hospital on children’s day.

Also, speaking with smiles on their faces, the parents of the babies eulogised Mouka for the donation.

In the past 61 years, Mouka has grown to become Nigeria’s preferred brand of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products. This has also earned the brand the exclusive endorsement by the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) and the National Association of Orthopaedic Manual Therapists (NAOMT).

Mouka has a portfolio of quality products such as Wellbeing orthopaedic mattresses, Mondeo Plus spring mattress, Royal luxury pillow top mattress, and a wide range of pillows to help Nigerians sleep well and wake up refreshed.