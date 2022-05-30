Mouka donates mattresses to Chess in Slums Africa to support its initiatives

Mouka, Nigeria’s market leader in the mattresses and beddings sector of the economy, has donated its quality mattresses to Chess in Slums, Africa, a non-profit organisation, committed to providing teaching and mentorship to underprivileged kids, to support its programmes.

The donation was made by Mouka’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dimeji Osingunwa, to the Chief Operating Officer of Chess in Slums, Africa, Emmanuel Abiodun Oke, and his team on Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, at Mouka’s head office in Lagos.

The huge support by the leading company in the sector it operates is part of many noble causes embarked upon to continually add comfort to lives.