Mouka bags laurels at Marketing Edge, Brandcom, Consumers Choice Awards

Mouka, Nigeria’s leading brand of mattresses, pillows and other bedding products, has continued to blaze the trail in Nigeria’s bedding industry.

This is in addition to dominating the media space with its new thematic campaign: “Get The Mouka For You.”

The campaign featured A list Nollywood Superstar Sola Sobowale and viral comedy duo Emmanuella and Mark Angel.

Marketing Edge, Nigeria’s leading brands and marketing publication, recently awarded Mouka as the Innovative Foam Brand Of The Decade.

According to the CEO of Marketing Edge, John Ajayi, the award is a loud attestation to the equity height the brand has attained and the superb traction it has gained among Nigerians across varying demographics and geographies.

According to the Marketing Edge panel, the Mouka brand has assumed a larger than life image in the minds of Nigerians over the years.

In addition, Mouka has continued to expand its coast and frontiers in the Nigerian bedding industry in terms of market penetration and acceptance across a wide spectrum of consumers.

The uniqueness of its offerings, and the innovativeness of its brand-building activities over the years, have continued to guarantee Mouka an unprecedented rise in brand equity and talkability.

BrandCom Awards, designed to be the most credible and prestigious platform recognising, rewarding and inspiring agencies brands also recently presented three awards to the Mouka brand.

The brand earned triple recognition: “Most Outstanding Mattress Brand of the Year”, “Best Marketing Manager,” and the “Best CEO,” all of the Year, in the beddings category.

Speaking on the “Most Outstanding Mattress Brand of the Year” award, Joshua Ajayi, founder BrandCom Awards, said this is the highest honour reserved for brands that have excelled in upholding the highest professional standards while delivering on excellence, quality, and professionalism, among other set parameters.

Mouka stood head and shoulders above the crowd among other bedding and mattress brands to emerge the winner.

Talking about the “Best Marketing Manager” award, Joshua said the recognition stems from the managerial competence, market leadership, ingenuity and excellent contributions by Tolu Olanipekun in the marketing communication landscape, while leading the Mouka marketing team.

In addition, the CEO’s award was for the outstanding role of the company’s foreman, Raymond Murphy, in Mouka’s growth trajectory, continually adding value to lives through first-class brands that ensure consumers’ wellbeing.

Commenting on the laurels, Murphy stated that the highly appreciated recognitions resulted from the collective effort of Mouka staff and loyal distributor base, whose dedication knows no bounds.

In addition, Mouka was also honoured at the Consumers Choice Awards 2021 as the “Consumers First Choice/Most Loved Foam/Mattress Brand of the Year 2021” for its quality products that have earned consumers’ satisfaction across the country.

Commending Mouka for the achievement, the organiser of Consumers Choice Awards, Auscar Michael, said as a leading brand, Mouka has demonstrated commitment to delivering high-quality brands that have been the hallmark of distinctiveness in the industry, thereby safeguarding consumer wellbeing.

The laurels, which were for the company’s significant role in delivering quality products that cater to the various segments of society, and its contribution to the industry’s growth, took place at separate events in Lagos recently.

These awards came on the heels of Mouka’s renewed commitment to constantly innovate and renovate its product portfolio to keep it relevant and exciting to its consumers.

Mouka recently launched a high-end luxury mattress for high net individuals who want to indulge in the ultimate sleep experience.

Royal Luxury Pillow Top mattress can be likened to the Rolls Royce of mattresses with its 5-star rating.

Consumers are advised to visit the Mouka experience centre at the MM2 Airport in Lagos to see and experience the product from October to December 2021.