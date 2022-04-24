Motorists gnash teeth over Benin-Auchi-Okene road gridlock

Gridlocks have returned to Ekpoma part of the Benin-Auchi-Okene Expressway.

The gridlocks, which was also there on Sunday, is from a failed portion of the highway stretching over one kilometre.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on Sunday, long queues of vehicles, mostly articulated vehicles, could be seen on the stretch of the failed portion.

The long queues could be noticed from Opoji Junction to the gate of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, a perennial site whenever the rains set in.

NAN reports that motorists, especially those driving articulated vehicles, spend days on the failed portion of the highway.

Motorists who spoke with NAN said what was required to end their nightmare was a permanent fixing of the road rather than the yearly palliative measure of filling portions with debris.

Musa Bawa, an articulated vehicle driver, who was in the gridlock overnight, told NAN: “You can see the long queue here.

“I have been here since yesterday and no movement for articulated vehicles.

“Cars easily manoeuvre their way through Ekpoma town.

“This was our experience last year and we have started again even before heavy rains come.”

Another articulated vehicle driver, Balance Nabawa, decried the deplorable condition of the highway and appealed to government to deploy a permanent solution before the rainy season deepens.

“It is pitiable that we are practically stranded here,” Nabawa lamented.

Another motorist, Musa Abdulahi, said government needed to question contractors who execute palliative repairs on that portion of the highway as jobs delivered never last beyond a rainy season.

“In the alternative, a total reconstruction of the highway should be effected to avoid the perennial gridlocks,” Abdullahi said.

NAN.