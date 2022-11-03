Motorcyclist stabs passenger to death over N100 in Lagos

A commercial motorcyclist, Yusuf Ogunmefun, has been arrested by operatives of Alagbado Police Station, Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stabbing to death a passenger, Balogun Adeyemi Musa, for refusing to pay his N100 transport fare.

The victim, popularly known as Baba Rokiba, was a well-known welder on AIT Road, Alagbado area of Lagos.

Musa was allegedly stabbed to death by Ogunmefun for refusing to pay N100 for his transportation fare after the okada rider had dropped him at his destination.

An eyewitness, who gave account of the incident, said in the heat of the argument, he offered the okada man N200, but the bike man angrily rejected the offer, insisting that Musa himself should give him the money.

However, Musa, engrossed with anger, insisted that he would not pay the N100.

Enraged, Yusuf allegedly pushed him on the floor and unleashed blows on Musa.

Passersby tried taming him, but he immediately rushed to get an old bottle, which he broke and stabbed his passenger in the neck, resulting in Musa bleeding profusely.

On seeing the damage he had caused, Yusuf was said to have taken to his heels, but was apprehended by people and then handed over to policemen at AIT Alagbado Police Station.

Good Samaritans then rushed the injured Musa to G&T Hospital nearby, where the Doctor on Duty tried to stitch his neck, but he died eventually after so much loss of blood.

Ogunmefun is undergoing interrogation at the AIT Alagbado Police Station.





