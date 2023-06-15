Motorcyclist jailed 11 months for snatching lady’s handbag

Jamilu Baba, a 30-year-old motorcyclist, is to spend 11 months in prison for snatching a lady’s handbag.

Baba, a resident of Ungwan Dosa in Kaduna, was convicted by a Chief Magistrate’s Court after pleading guilty to the crime.

Ibrahim Emmanuel, the Chief Magistrate, however gave him an option of N20,000 fine and warned him to desist from crime.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, had told the court that the complainant, Rahama Rabiu, of Ali Akilu Road, reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station on June 11.

According to Leo, while the complainant was standing along NEPA roundabout, Kaduna, the defendant snatched her handbag containing a Samsung cell phone valued at N156,000, a power bank valued at N10,000 and N20,000 cash and zoomed off on his motorcycle.

“The shocked complainant raised an alarm and the defendant was chased by other commercial motorcyclists who caught him and handed him over to the police.

“The stolen handbag and the items inside were recovered from the defendant when arrested,” he told the court.

Leo said that the offence contravened section 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.