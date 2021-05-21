Operatives of the Kebbi State Police Command have arrested a 35-year-old motorcyclist allegedly in possession of a large quantity of Indian hemp and 25,000 Diazepam tablets.

The arrest was made on Tuesday in Ka’oje Town, according to a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

Abubakar saida team of policemen attached to Divisional Police Headquarters, Ka’oje made the arrest while on patrol in Darannan Village.

He said the suspect was carrying the banned substances in a black travelling bag on his motorcycle.

“When searched, 25 pieces of laptop-sized dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and 20 packages containing 1,000 Diazepam tablets BP 5mg (D5 Drugs) each were found in his possession,” he said.

The spokesperson said during an investigation, the suspect confessed to have bought the substances from Benin Republic.

Abubakar said the suspect admitted being in the illicit business for about 13 years.

According to the PPRO, the suspect was once arrested and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in Sokoto State.

He said: “In view of this development, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, has directed transfer of the case to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for scientific analysis of the substances and prosecution of the suspect.

“In the same vein, the CP calls on parents/guardians to be watchful of their children/wards and ensure they find out who they relate with to avoid involvement in such a dangerous businesses.”