A 45-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Omotayo Oluwafemi, on Friday appeared in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State over alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl.

The police charged Omotayo, whose address was not given, with one count of sexual assault.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sergeant Segun Adegboye, told the court that Omotayo on August 23 at 4:20pm sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.

He alleged hat the defendant also exposed his private parts to the minor at Sode Arola, Apete, Ibadan.

Adegboye said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 360 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Oluwayemisi Enilolobo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

Enilolobo adjourned the case until November 5 for hearing.

NAN reports that if Omotayo is found guilty of the charge, he is liable to two years imprisonment.